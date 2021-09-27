Katina Powell arrested again in Louisville after failing to appear in Southern Indiana court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Katina Powell, the woman once at the center of a UofL Basketball sex scandal and the author of “Breaking Cardinal Rules,” was arrested Monday in Louisville for allegedly breaking the law again.

When Powell failed to appear in court in Clark County, Indiana for her part in a police chase that started after she allegedly stole from two stores in February 2020, she was caught in Louisville.

Powell is accused of stealing from a Clark County Kohl’s and Rural King and was arrested by Jeffersonville Police Department officers after leading them on a chase. The pursuit ended at 10th and Meigs streets after police used stop sticks to flatten the tires of their car.

A new set of charges for Powell was filed in Louisville for allegedly violating her probation and fleeing police, as well as having drug paraphernalia.

Powell told a judge that she could not afford an attorney and agreed to be extradited to Clark County.

