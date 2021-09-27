Support Local Businesses
Louder Than Life: Check these photos from Louisville’s favorite rock festival

Louder Than Life, Louisville’s favorite rock festival, has come and gone.
Louder Than Life, Louisville’s favorite rock festival, has come and gone.(Glenn Hirsch)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Are your ears still ringing?

Louder Than Life, Louisville’s favorite rock festival, has come and gone.

Check out these photos from four days of shows.

All photos by Glenn Hirsch.

Here is Sunday’s gallery, with a gallery for each day below:

Here is Saturday’s gallery, with Friday’s and Thursday’s galleries below:

Here are Friday’s photos, with Thursday’s below:

Here are Thursday’s photos:

