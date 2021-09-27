Support Local Businesses
Louisville on pace for record year of violence

A shooting investigation on Bank Street near the corner of 18th Street in Louisville.
A shooting investigation on Bank Street near the corner of 18th Street in Louisville.(WAVE 3 News)
By James Dobson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fatal shooting on Duncan Street marked a grim milestone for Louisville - 150 homicides in 2021. That’s more than one death every two days. 2020 holds the record for most homicides at 173.

At a press conference Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said illegal firearms are a main factor in the murders.

“I’ve been asked a lot what are we doing,” Shields said.”I will tell you, we are making arrests daily. We are getting violent felons off the street daily. But as the mayor indicated, the availability of illegal guns is so widespread. It’s a difficult curve to get ahead of.”

The difficult curve made even steeper with LMPD’s homicide solve rate - their September 19th update had them at 52 cases - that’s 36 percent. Well below the national average of 61 percent.

Director of Game Changers Christopher 2X said hitting the 150 number so soon shows 2020′s violent trend did not slow in the new year.

“We’ve entered into the 20th month straight,” 2X said.”From February 2020 to now, September 2021, where we’ve consistently went with double-digit fatals. We cannot keep that pace going and feel like we’re a safe city.”

Louisville mayor Greg Fischer suggested at that same conference that the city’s gun violence problem is not unique.

Cincinnati has had 63 homicides so far in 2021.

Nashville had 66.

Indianapolis, with more than twice the population, had 177.

There’s a disturbing trend hiding in the numbers - the rate at which young people are being shot and killed. 80 were shot, 27 were killed. With three months to go, this already breaks last year’s numbers.

2X said one of the long-term solutions is to speak to children about gun violence before they pick it up themselves.

“The high school years of intervention are sometimes way too late,” 2X said. ”What we need to have real conversations now.”

