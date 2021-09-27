Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Low Missouri river levels expose 130-year-old shipwreck

The low water level has given the curious a glimpse of a nearly 130-year-old shipwreck.
The low water level has given the curious a glimpse of a nearly 130-year-old shipwreck.(State Historical Society of North Dakota)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - River levels on the Missouri River are the lowest they’ve been in a long time. The drought and reduction in releases out of Garrison Dam have lowered the level by as much as two feet.

That’s good news for history buffs.

The low water level has given the curious a glimpse of a nearly 130-year-old shipwreck.

Abner O’Neal
Abner O’Neal(Joe Schell)

This is a kayak trip Nyk Edinger has been dreaming about for years.

“I thought that would be a fantastic thing to see,” said Edinger.

The Abner O’Neal sunk in 1892, while transporting 9,000 bushels of wheat from Washburn to Mandan. The steamboat has been submerged in the water of the Missouri river ever since. Now, 129 years later, kayakers like Edinger are getting an up-close look at the vessel.

“It’s pretty exciting being that close to it, seeing how it has maintained its shape,” he said.

Since Edinger’s adventure a little over a week ago, the water level has gone down even more, making the Abner O’Neal even more visible.

“It’s just amazing that it’s still sitting right where it sunk,” Edinger said.

It was the perfect weekend adventure for history buff Todd Sheldon and his brothers.

Abner O’Neal
Abner O’Neal(Joe Schell)

“It was kind of cool to see a piece of history that has remained there for almost 130 years. You could lay it out and see where the boat was and what side it had rolled onto,” said Sheldon.

The shipwreck is only visible from the water. It’s becoming a must-see for kayakers like the Sheldons. Several other curious kayakers have made the trip, taking advantage of the low water levels to see this piece of history that hasn’t moved in nearly 130 years.

The Abner O’Neal is about 25 miles north of Bismarck, about a half mile from the Steckel boat ramp near Wilton.

The state historical society reminds you if you venture out to see it, take nothing but photos.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic in both directions of Interstate 65 was brought to a standstill in Bullitt County...
1 dead in 7 vehicle crash on I-65 in Bullitt County
The 26-year-old man who was shot and killed on the Watterson Expressway last week was a JCPS...
JCPS bus driver killed on Watterson Expressway was engaged, expecting a child
A man's body was found around 10:45 a.m. on Woodbourne Avenue, which is right off Bardstown...
Highlands murder investigation underway after man found dead near Bardstown Road
A deputy coroner for Meade County identified Meaghan Dunn, 26, of Vine Grove, as the woman who...
‘Our hearts are hurting’: 26-year-old woman killed in Meade County identified
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs

Latest News

Tyree Smith's Eastern High School teacher said his smile and positive energy will be...
Tyree Smith’s teacher says ‘overwhelming sadness’ has fallen over Eastern HS after his death
A Jefferson County Public School student was found with a gun at a middle school campus on...
JCPS: Student found with gun at Lassiter Middle School
If you ever visit the Sacras’ house in Shelby County, you would think they’re getting a new...
Veteran family in the ‘hole’ $75,000 following failed construction project
Officers found a person dead on Parthenia Avenue while investigating a shooting report on...
Man found dead by LMPD officers; investigation underway
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Glendale prepares infrastructure ahead of Ford plant project