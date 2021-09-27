Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man charged with murder after human remains found buried on his land

David Curtis Puyear is charged with murder after human remains were found buried on his property.
David Curtis Puyear is charged with murder after human remains were found buried on his property.(Source: LaRue County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A LaRue County man has been charged with murder after Kentucky State Police found human remains on his property.

David Curtis Puyear, 59, of Buffalo, Ky., was arrested September 24 and booked into the LaRue County Jail.

Puyear’s arrest came after KSP received information that the body of a woman might be buried on his property. After obtained a search warrant, troopers found human remains under a large pile of debris in the backyard.

The remains, which have not been identified, were taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville. Court documents say foul play is suspected as the cause of death.

KSP said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be forthcoming.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was shot during an exchange of...
Coroner identifies 26-year-old shot and killed on Watterson Expressway
Indiana State Police is reporting a serious crash involving a motorcycle on I-65 in Jackson...
Motorcyclist seriously injured on I-65 in southern Indiana
The official cause and manner of death are pending toxicology reports.
Louder than Life vendor found dead on second day of festival identified
The shooting occurred at the 2100 block of Duncan Street near the Speedway gas station,...
LMPD: 29-year-old man dies after shooting at Portland gas station
Daniel Lee Baldwin, 62, was arrested by Seymour Police on Sunday morning and is charged with...
Seymour man charged with murder in connection to homicide investigation

Latest News

Bardstown Police Department’s newest K9 is now named Ellie, after Bardstown Police officer...
New Bardstown Police K9 named after fallen officer Jason Ellis
Another COVID-19 testing site opened Monday at the Towne Mall in Elizabethtown.
Additional COVID-19 testing now available at drive-thru site in Hardin County
WAVE EVENING BACKUP
The Sherman Minton Bridge carries Interstate 64 traffic between Louisville, Ky. and New Albany,...
Westbound Sherman Minton to close for 9 days starting in late October