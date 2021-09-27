Man charged with murder after human remains found buried on his land

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A LaRue County man has been charged with murder after Kentucky State Police found human remains on his property.

David Curtis Puyear, 59, of Buffalo, Ky., was arrested September 24 and booked into the LaRue County Jail.

Puyear’s arrest came after KSP received information that the body of a woman might be buried on his property. After obtained a search warrant, troopers found human remains under a large pile of debris in the backyard.

The remains, which have not been identified, were taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville. Court documents say foul play is suspected as the cause of death.

KSP said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be forthcoming.

