Man killed in Louisville’s 151st homicide of 2021

LMPD says the victim was taken for treatment but died at the hospital.
By Brett Martin
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Jacobs neighborhood.

LMPD said it happened around 9:30 Sunday evening.

They got to the scene and found a man who’d been shot in the backyard of a home in the 3600 block of Lentz Avenue.

The man, believed to be in his 30′s, was taken to UofL for his injuries and died.

LMPD says the suspect has not been named but should be considered armed and dangerous.

