Man shot, killed on Watterson Expressway was engaged, expecting a child
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 26-year-old man who was shot and killed on the Watterson Expressway last week was a JCPS bus driver who was engaged marry a woman who was expecting his child.
Terry Smith Jr., from Louisville, died at the scene Friday after being shot multiple times on the interstate, officials said.
A JCPS spokesman confirmed to WAVE 3 News on Sunday that Smith was a bus driver for the district.
And Monday, a friend confirmed Smith was engaged to be married, and that his fiance was expecting a child.
Smith’s death has been ruled a homicide, but no arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.