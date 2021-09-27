Man shot, killed on Watterson Expressway was engaged, expecting a child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 26-year-old man who was shot and killed on the Watterson Expressway last week was a JCPS bus driver who was engaged marry a woman who was expecting his child.

Terry Smith Jr., from Louisville, died at the scene Friday after being shot multiple times on the interstate, officials said.

A JCPS spokesman confirmed to WAVE 3 News on Sunday that Smith was a bus driver for the district.

And Monday, a friend confirmed Smith was engaged to be married, and that his fiance was expecting a child.

Smith’s death has been ruled a homicide, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

This story will be updated.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.