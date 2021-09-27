New Bardstown Police K9 named after fallen officer Jason Ellis

Support Local Businesses
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Bardstown’s newest K9 officer is being named in honor of a fallen police officer.

Bardstown Police Department’s newest K9 is now named Ellie, after Bardstown Police officer Jason Ellis.

Ellis was shot and killed back in May of 2013 during an ambush while on his way home. The killer has yet to be identified and brought to justice.

The name Ellie comes from thousands of suggestions sent to the police department after announcing its new team member on Wednesday.

Ellie comes from the Netherlands and will be serving Bardstown Police as a narcotics detection dog. Her new name was announced Monday morning on a Facebook post.

“She’s got a big name to live up to and we can’t wait to see her serve her City of Bardstown well,” the post reads.

