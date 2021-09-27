‘Our hearts are hurting’: 26-year-old woman killed in Meade County identified

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Meaghan Dunn, 26, of Vine Grove, has been identified by a Meade County deputy coroner as the woman killed in Meade County last Wednesday.

Dunn graduated from Gatton Academy and the University of Kentucky, according to her obituary. She also worked at the Elizabethtown Animal Hospital before leaving to continue a career in the veterinary field, according to a post on social media.

“Our hearts are hurting as we have learned that our friend and coworker was murdered earlier this week,” a post on the animal hospital’s Facebook page reads.

“Meaghan was a fun-loving, spunky, and creative young lady who always had a smile on her face and a laugh to share,” a post on the Gatton Academy Facebook page reveals about Dunn. “We offer our thoughts and prayers to her family, friends, and classmates during this difficult time.”

Denny Christopher Rumfelt, 29, according to an arrest report, told his brother and parents that he had killed Dunn and that her body was duct-tapes and “wrapped up in carpet” in his truck. He surrendered to deputies from the Meade County Sheriff’s Department within minutes after they arrived.

Rumfelt was arrested and charged with murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. He is being held at the Meade County Detention Center; his bond has not been set.

