Westbound Sherman Minton to close for 9 days starting in late October

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Drivers who use the Sherman Minton Bridge to get from Louisville into Floyd County need to start planning another route to use.

Starting at 3 a.m. Monday, October 25, the bridge will be closed for 9-days to westbound traffic to allow for deck patching on the approach bridges. Westbound I-64 traffic will resume on the Sherman Minton at 3 a.m., Wednesday, November 3.

During the closure, traffic signs and message boards with suggested alternate routes will be placed in areas ahead to alert drivers. The preferred detours will be the I-65 Abraham Lincoln Bridge in downtown Louisville and the I-265 Lewis and Clark Bridge in northeast Louisville Metro. Both are toll bridges.

Contractors will be allowed to close the bridge for a 9-day period once per year in each direction. A 28-day notice of the closure is required.

