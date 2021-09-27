Support Local Businesses
Westbound Sherman Minton to close for 9 days starting in late October

The Sherman Minton Bridge carries Interstate 64 traffic between Louisville, Ky. and New Albany,...
The Sherman Minton Bridge carries Interstate 64 traffic between Louisville, Ky. and New Albany, Ind.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Drivers who use the Sherman Minton Bridge to get from Louisville into Floyd County need to start planning another route to use.

Starting at 3 a.m. Monday, October 25, the bridge will be closed for 9-days to westbound traffic to allow for deck patching on the approach bridges. Westbound I-64 traffic will resume on the Sherman Minton at 3 a.m., Wednesday, November 3.

During the closure, traffic signs and message boards with suggested alternate routes will be placed in areas ahead to alert drivers. The preferred detours will be the I-65 Abraham Lincoln Bridge in downtown Louisville and the I-265 Lewis and Clark Bridge in northeast Louisville Metro. Both are toll bridges.

Contractors will be allowed to close the bridge for a 9-day period once per year in each direction. A 28-day notice of the closure is required.

