Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

1 dead in 7 vehicle crash on I-65 in Bullitt County

Traffic in both directions of Interstate 65 was brought to a standstill in Bullitt County...
Traffic in both directions of Interstate 65 was brought to a standstill in Bullitt County following a multi-vehicle accident involving a commercial vehicle. At least one person is reported to have died in the crash.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities say seven vehicles were involved a crash on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County that has brought traffic to a halt for over six hours.

Shepherdsville police say one person was killed in the crash which happened at 5:48 a.m. near the Cedar Grove Road (exit 116) interchange. The crash involved a semi and six passenger vehicles.

Two people were taken to hospitals with injuries reported to be non-life threatening.

Details about the crash have not been released.

I-65 is expected to be reopened by mid-afternoon.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 26-year-old man who was shot and killed on the Watterson Expressway last week was a JCPS...
JCPS bus driver killed on Watterson Expressway was engaged, expecting a child
A man's body was found around 10:45 a.m. on Woodbourne Avenue, which is right off Bardstown...
Highlands murder investigation underway after man found dead near Bardstown Road
A deputy coroner for Meade County identified Meaghan Dunn, 26, of Vine Grove, as the woman who...
‘Our hearts are hurting’: 26-year-old woman killed in Meade County identified
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs

Latest News

Hours after a deadly crash on Interstate 65 brought traffic to a standstill in Shepherdsville,...
Train vs. semi crash reported in Shepherdsville
Clark County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Wayne Nicholson | Bullitt County Detention Center Sgt. Sean...
2 Kentuckiana law enforcement officers die of COVID-19
Over 30,000 people all in one place, coming together all for the love of rock music.
Louder Than Life Festival deals with near sold out crowd and COVID protocols
Coronavirus vaccine administered to Amur Tiger, Vikintii at The Louisville Zoo
Louisville Zoo animals receive COVID-19 vaccine