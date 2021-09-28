1 dead in 7 vehicle crash on I-65 in Bullitt County
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities say seven vehicles were involved a crash on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County that has brought traffic to a halt for over six hours.
Shepherdsville police say one person was killed in the crash which happened at 5:48 a.m. near the Cedar Grove Road (exit 116) interchange. The crash involved a semi and six passenger vehicles.
Two people were taken to hospitals with injuries reported to be non-life threatening.
Details about the crash have not been released.
I-65 is expected to be reopened by mid-afternoon.
