2 Kentuckiana law enforcement officers die of COVID-19

Clark County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Wayne Nicholson | Bullitt County Detention Center Sgt. Sean...
Clark County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Wayne Nicholson | Bullitt County Detention Center Sgt. Sean Byler(Facebook)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two law enforcement officers in Kentuckiana have died of COVID-19, according to two organizations, Supporting Heroes and Kentucky Brotherhood Ride.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana confirmed the death of Cpl. Wayne Nicholson on its Facebook page on Sunday. Nicholson leaves behind his wife and two young daughters.

“We are forever indebted to your fatherhood, friendship and service to our community,” the post reads. “Until we meet again, we will continue to honor your legacy. Rest easy brother.”

Bullitt County Detention Center Sgt. Sean Byler died on Sept. 22, leaving behind both of his parents and sisters at the age of 24, according to his obituary; He graduated from Eastern Kentucky University, where he was on the cheerleading team.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the men and women of the Bullitt County Detention Center for their immeasurable loss,” Kentucky Brotherhood Ride wrote in a Facebook post after Byler’s death.

Nicholson and Byler died from complications of COVID-19, which they caught while working, according to Supporting Heroes.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

