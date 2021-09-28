$24,000 raised for boy who wore mask in school picture

Support Local Businesses
Nicole Peoples told the first grader to keep his mask on pretty much no matter what. Mason took that to heart even when it came time for his school picture.(Source: Nicole Peoples, Facebook)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT
(Gray News) – Apparently listening to your mom pays off.

Mason Peoples won hearts across the internet this month for obeying his mother’s request to keep his mask on pretty much no matter what, even to the point of wearing it for his school picture.

Not even the school photographer’s cajoling could get him to budge.

Photographer: Ok, take your mask off.

Mason: My mom said to keep it on all the time unless I'm eating and far away from everybody.

Photographer: I'm sure it's ok to take it off for your pictures.

Mason: No, my mom seriously told me to make sure to keep it on.

Photographer: Are you sure you don't want to take it off for 2 seconds?

Mason: No Thank you, I always listen to my mom!

Photographer: Ok, say cheese!

The first grader’s rule-following led to an outpouring of support on social media, according to mom Nicole Peoples.

“Many of you have reached out to ask how you can send money for gifts, ice cream, or Mason’s college scholarship fund,” she said in a Facebook post.

In response, Mason’s mom set up a GoFundMe account that has exceeded expectations.

In less than a week’s time, more than $24,000 has been raised.

Nicole Peoples says the money will be used to help fund Mason’s college education.

“Mason and I are overjoyed and in awe of the outpouring of love that we have received over his picture day school picture,” the GoFundMe post says. “Thank you for showing him that his honesty and integrity will make a big difference in this world.”

