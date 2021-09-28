Support Local Businesses
5 injured in explosion at chemical plant in Louisiana

The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to spokesman Joe Andrepont.(Source: Gray News)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - Five people were injured in an explosion at Westlake Chemical Monday night, KPLC reported.

An earlier report said that six people were injured in the blast.

Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police Troop D said five contract employees working the turnaround were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

There are no reports of any deaths related to the incident.

The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108 around 11 p.m., according to spokesman Joe Andrepont.

The unit, used in the production of ethylene, was undergoing maintenance at the time of the explosion.

Andrepont said all personnel are accounted for.

Copyright 2021 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

