Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Baptist Health outpatient center to be built on Breckinridge Lane

Baptist Health Breckenridge will be a 126,800 square foot, 5-story outpatient medical center...
Baptist Health Breckenridge will be a 126,800 square foot, 5-story outpatient medical center less than two miles away from Baptist Health Hospital.(Baptist Health)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Baptist Health expands in Louisville, more services will be offered, and care will be more accessible to patients.

The corner of Breckenridge Lane and I-264, the site of the former Breckinridge Inn, will soon become the 6.5-acre site of Baptist Health Breckenridge — a 126,800 square foot, 5-story outpatient medical center less than two miles away from Baptist Health Hospital.

In addition to doctor’s offices, the building will have a surgery center and an urgent care center, as well as physical and occupational therapy, imaging, and laboratory services.

“It will create a more convenient accessible space for care, especially primary care for the sake of our larger community, where patients can access their doctors or other services without some of the headaches, and we fully admit it is quite a headache at times, to find parking on our main campus,” Baptist Health Louisville President Larry Gray said.

Gov. Andy Beshear spoke on the importance of the new facility not only for Baptist Health, but for the families it will serve from Louisville and the surrounding area.

“When we invest in greater health care access, we are investing in our future and building a better Kentucky,” Beshear said.

Construction for Baptist Health Breckenridge will take place over a two-year period.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was shot during an exchange of...
Coroner identifies 26-year-old shot and killed on Watterson Expressway
The official cause and manner of death are pending toxicology reports.
Louder than Life vendor found dead on second day of festival identified
Indiana State Police is reporting a serious crash involving a motorcycle on I-65 in Jackson...
Motorcyclist seriously injured on I-65 in southern Indiana
The 26-year-old man who was shot and killed on the Watterson Expressway last week was a JCPS...
JCPS bus driver killed on Watterson Expressway was engaged, expecting a child
The shooting occurred at the 2100 block of Duncan Street near the Speedway gas station,...
LMPD: 29-year-old man dies after shooting at Portland gas station

Latest News

A man's body was found around 10:45 a.m. on Woodbourne Avenue, which is right off Bardstown...
Highlands murder investigation underway after man found dead near Bardstown Road
Following a week of multiple overdoses and fights between inmates, more employees at the...
Multiple overdoses, fights a concern for LMDC employees as accusations against leaders mount
Sara McQuilling was arraigned Monday after West Buechel Police say she shot and killed man and...
‘I haven’t slept good in a couple nights:’ Neighbor haunted by murder of man found in crawl space
The 26-year-old man who was shot and killed on the Watterson Expressway last week was a JCPS...
JCPS bus driver killed on Watterson Expressway was engaged, expecting a child