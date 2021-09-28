Baptist Health outpatient center to be built on Breckinridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Baptist Health expands in Louisville, more services will be offered, and care will be more accessible to patients.

The corner of Breckenridge Lane and I-264, the site of the former Breckinridge Inn, will soon become the 6.5-acre site of Baptist Health Breckenridge — a 126,800 square foot, 5-story outpatient medical center less than two miles away from Baptist Health Hospital.

In addition to doctor’s offices, the building will have a surgery center and an urgent care center, as well as physical and occupational therapy, imaging, and laboratory services.

“It will create a more convenient accessible space for care, especially primary care for the sake of our larger community, where patients can access their doctors or other services without some of the headaches, and we fully admit it is quite a headache at times, to find parking on our main campus,” Baptist Health Louisville President Larry Gray said.

Gov. Andy Beshear spoke on the importance of the new facility not only for Baptist Health, but for the families it will serve from Louisville and the surrounding area.

“When we invest in greater health care access, we are investing in our future and building a better Kentucky,” Beshear said.

Construction for Baptist Health Breckenridge will take place over a two-year period.

