Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Cochran Hill tunnel maintenance completed ahead of schedule

Maintenance work to upgrade lighting in the Cochran Hill tunnels on I-64 East and West have...
Maintenance work to upgrade lighting in the Cochran Hill tunnels on I-64 East and West have been completed two weeks ahead of schedule.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Maintenance work to upgrade lighting in the Cochran Hill tunnels on I-64 East and West has been completed two weeks ahead of schedule.

Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that installation of LED lighting within the tunnels, including testing and maintenance work, is completed as of Tuesday.

The installation was scheduled to be completed over the course five weekends. With the early completion date, upcoming weekend closures have been canceled.

KYTC said drivers may continue to see workers around the tunnel area of I-64 East and West to complete corrective work. The new lighting will also transition between daytime and nighttime levels at dusk and dawn.

The LED lighting upgrade is part of an existing project announced in 2020, where KYTC plans to replace more than 18,000 lights on roadways with new LED fixtures.

Crews also cleaned the tunnel walls and swept the shoulders to remove debris during the tunnels’ closure.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic in both directions of Interstate 65 was brought to a standstill in Bullitt County...
1 dead in 7 vehicle crash on I-65 in Bullitt County
The 26-year-old man who was shot and killed on the Watterson Expressway last week was a JCPS...
JCPS bus driver killed on Watterson Expressway was engaged, expecting a child
A man's body was found around 10:45 a.m. on Woodbourne Avenue, which is right off Bardstown...
Highlands murder investigation underway after man found dead near Bardstown Road
A deputy coroner for Meade County identified Meaghan Dunn, 26, of Vine Grove, as the woman who...
‘Our hearts are hurting’: 26-year-old woman killed in Meade County identified
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs

Latest News

Traffic in both directions of Interstate 65 was brought to a standstill in Bullitt County...
1 dead in 7 vehicle crash on I-65 in Bullitt County
Indiana State Police is reporting a serious crash involving a motorcycle on I-65 in Jackson...
Motorcyclist seriously injured on I-65 in southern Indiana
An aerial view of the Sherman Minton Bridge over the Ohio River.
Sherman Minton Bridge reopens after weekend of full closure
Business owners on the Indiana side are concerned their weekend business could take a hit...
Sherman Minton Bridge reopens after weekend of full closure