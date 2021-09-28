Cochran Hill tunnel maintenance completed ahead of schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Maintenance work to upgrade lighting in the Cochran Hill tunnels on I-64 East and West has been completed two weeks ahead of schedule.

Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that installation of LED lighting within the tunnels, including testing and maintenance work, is completed as of Tuesday.

The installation was scheduled to be completed over the course five weekends. With the early completion date, upcoming weekend closures have been canceled.

KYTC said drivers may continue to see workers around the tunnel area of I-64 East and West to complete corrective work. The new lighting will also transition between daytime and nighttime levels at dusk and dawn.

The LED lighting upgrade is part of an existing project announced in 2020, where KYTC plans to replace more than 18,000 lights on roadways with new LED fixtures.

Crews also cleaned the tunnel walls and swept the shoulders to remove debris during the tunnels’ closure.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.