Dare to Care receiving more than $400,000 in donations from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

Since the start of the pandemic, Anthem has donated more than $2.2 million to Kentucky food...
Since the start of the pandemic, Anthem has donated more than $2.2 million to Kentucky food insecurity efforts.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dare to Care food bank will be receiving a large donation to help fight food insecurity in Louisville.

The food bank announced Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, a health insurance company based in Indiana, would be committed to donating $432,000 over the next three years.

Since the start of the pandemic, Anthem has donated more than $2.2 million to Kentucky food insecurity efforts.

The new commitment will help Dare to Care conduct hundreds of mobile food pantry events and distribute more than 1.6 million pounds of fresh produce throughout the 13 counties in Kentucky in Indiana that the food bank serves.

”Through this pandemic, we have seen a very sharp increase in the need and the demand for food assistance,” Dare to Care Chief Programs Officer Annette Ball said. “It takes so many people in this community to meet that need.”

Anthem Foundation has also launched the Dollars for Doers Challenge with Dare to Care, Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland and God’s Pantry. Anthem said it will donate $10 for every hour volunteered at one of the three locations through December 31.

