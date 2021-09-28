Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Family files lawsuit over deadly balloon crash in New Mexico

FILE - In this June 26, 2021 file photo, a bouquet of flowers from a mourner is placed near the...
FILE - In this June 26, 2021 file photo, a bouquet of flowers from a mourner is placed near the basket of a hot air balloon that crashed in Albuquerque, N.M.(AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The family of a passenger on a hot air balloon that crashed and killed five people in Albuquerque in June is suing the estate of the deceased pilot and the companies that operated the commercial balloon.

Martin Martinez’s family filed the lawsuit last week in state district court.

It names Hot Air Balloonatics LLC, Sventato LLC, and the estate of the pilot, Nicholas Meleski.

The suit accuses Meleski of piloting the balloon in a reckless manner.

A Federal Aviation Administration report shows the pilot had marijuana and cocaine in his blood and urine.

The National Transportation Safety Board hasn’t ruled on the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 26-year-old man who was shot and killed on the Watterson Expressway last week was a JCPS...
JCPS bus driver killed on Watterson Expressway was engaged, expecting a child
A man's body was found around 10:45 a.m. on Woodbourne Avenue, which is right off Bardstown...
Highlands murder investigation underway after man found dead near Bardstown Road
A deputy coroner for Meade County identified Meaghan Dunn, 26, of Vine Grove, as the woman who...
‘Our hearts are hurting’: 26-year-old woman killed in Meade County identified
Traffic in both directions of Interstate 65 was brought to a standstill in Bullitt County...
1 dead in 7 vehicle crash on I-65 in Bullitt County
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs

Latest News

In remarks before Congress, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley calls the 20-year war in...
Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’
Since the start of the pandemic, Anthem has donated more than $2.2 million to Kentucky food...
Dare to Care receiving more than $400,000 in donations from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms
An ice-skating center made snow to grant dog's dying wish.
Ice-skating center makes snow to grant dog’s dying wish
This photo shows Don and Margie Varnadoe attending a March 2021 awards banquet in Savannah,...
Couple celebrating 50th anniversary died in train derailment