FORECAST: Another warm day ahead; Fog tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

FOG: Possible near/south of a boundary that will line up close to I-64

RAIN CHANCES: Remaining dry until we start to increase the risk over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another warm day ahead with highs well into the 80s. There will be a decent breeze at times as well.

Mild weather again tonight with a dry setup overnight. Fog will be possible by sunrise.

Wednesday is another warm day with highs in the mid to even upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be much calmer than days prior as high pressure settles in overhead.

Mainly clear early Wednesday night, then a few clouds later on.

Summer-like warmth sticks with us through at least Thursday when highs warm into the 80s. A drop in temperatures is expected by late this week.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.