FORECAST: Mid-week warmth

Patchy fog overnight

Summer-like warmth again Thursday

Unsettled weather returns by the end of the weekend / next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly clear skies overnight with mild temperatures in the 60s. Patchy fog is possible, but more likely south of the city.

Wednesday will be another hot day with highs pushing well above average once again with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Grab the sunglasses we’ll see plenty of sunshine!

Wednesday night will be mostly clear until a few clouds begin to move in early Thursday morning. Lows will be in the 60s once again.

Thursday looks partly sunny and slightly cooler as highs top out in the lower to middle 80s. It’ll still be a warm day by fall standards!

Temperatures will return closer to normal over the week with highs near 80 degrees.

Rain chances will stay low until Sunday when scattered showers are possible. Long range data disagrees on how long the unsettled weather will last next week. Stay tuned!

