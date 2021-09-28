FORECAST: Summer warmth eventually fades

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy fog overnight

Summer-like warmth again Thursday

Unsettled weather returns by the end of the weekend / next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight will be mostly clear and mild, but a cold front stalled over the region will trap enough moisture for some patchy fog potential Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 60s overnight.

A mostly sunny sky will stick around for Wednesday afternoon, helping to propel high temperatures into the upper 80s. Dare we call it hot outside? Regardless of what you call it, it will be about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year!

Wednesday night will be mostly clear until a few clouds begin to move in early Thursday morning. Lows will be in the 60s once again.

Thursday looks partly sunny and slightly cooler as highs top out in the lower to middle 80s. It’ll still be a warm day by fall standards!

Temperatures will return closer to normal over the week with highs near 80 degrees.

Rain chances will stay low until Sunday when scattered showers are possible. Long range data disagrees on how long the unsettled weather will last next week. Stay tuned!

