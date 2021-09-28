Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Warm, sunny day; areas of fog possible tonight

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FOG: Possible near/south of a boundary that will line up near I-64
  • RAIN CHANCES: increase over the upcoming weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A sunny and warm day ahead; highs top out in the 80s this afternoon. It will be breezy at times, with gusts near 20 MPH.

A mild night is ahead; look for lows in the 50s and low 60s. Areas of fog are possible early Wednesday morning.

Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s tomorrow afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Skies will be initially clear Wednesday night but a few clouds move into the region as the night wears on. Lows tomorrow night will be in the 50s and low 60s once again.

Summer-like warmth remains through at least Thursday. A drop in high temperatures is expected by late week before rain chances increase over the weekend.

