Highlands murder investigation underway after man found dead near Bardstown Road

A man's body was found around 10:45 a.m. on Woodbourne Avenue, which is right off Bardstown Road near a Papa John’s and Conn’s Body Shop.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man’s body was found in the Highlands Monday morning, and investigators with the Louisville Metro Police Department believe he was murdered.

Officer Beth Ruoff said his body was found around 10:45 a.m. on Woodbourne Avenue, which is right off Bardstown Road near a Papa John’s and Conn’s Body Shop.

The victim’s identity has not been revealed, nor did Ruoff give information on how he likely died.

There were no suspects mentioned.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s death is urged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

