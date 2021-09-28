Support Local Businesses
I-65 closed in both directions after crash involving commercial vehicles near Shepherdsville

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash involving multiple commercial vehicles has resulted in the closure in both directions of Interstate 65

The crash happened near the KY 44 interchange at Shepherdsville in Bullitt County..

It’s unknown how many vehicles are involved, but the closure is expected to last for some time.

Drivers should plan an alternate route.

