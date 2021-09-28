Support Local Businesses
JCPS: Student found with gun at Lassiter Middle School

A Jefferson County Public School student was found with a gun at a middle school campus on...
A Jefferson County Public School student was found with a gun at a middle school campus on Tuesday.(Pixabay)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public School student was found with a gun at a middle school campus on Tuesday.

Letters going out to Lassiter Middle School parents and guardians on Tuesday afternoon state a weapon was found on the student on campus during school hours.

The student turned over the weapon to school administrators and JCPS security when asked about it, Principal Jon Cesler confirmed in the letter. Police were also notified of the incident.

Cesler said the gun was not used in a threatening manner. No other information was provided on the incident.

“Safety is our priority at Lassiter Middle School, and the health and well-being of your student is of the utmost importance to us,” the letter reads.

