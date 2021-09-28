Louisville violent crime on the rise year to year, decline for southern Indiana, according to report

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New violent crime numbers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation sheds light on how local crime numbers compare from previous years.

FBI’s report confirms that violent crime in Louisville has been on a steep incline since 2018. There were 5,707 reported violent crimes in 2020.

Krista Gwynn’s son and daughter are two of the violent crime victims highlighted in the FBI report.

“December 19, 2019, my son was gunned down on 43rd and Market,” Gwynn said.

Her son, 19-year-old Christian, didn’t survive. It took nearly 500 days to net an arrest.

In a separate shooting, her daughter was hit with a bullet and survived. The shooter has yet to be caught.

“Now you have mothers on here saying the same thing I’ve been saying for years, if you see something, say something,” Gwynn said.

The Gwynn family said speaking up is one major way to stop these numbers from climbing.

One of the reasons their son’s alleged shooter is now behind bars is because they said they have been vocal about his murder.

Just a stones throw away in places like Clarksville, folks living there can breathe a little easier as the FBI is reporting violent crimes trending down.

“You come here and commit a crime repeatedly, we are going to do everything we can to see that you are incarcerated and off the street,” Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said.

There has been an intentional focus on eliminating violent crime and stopping it at the root.

“Indiana is a big user of specialty court, we have courts that try to address substance abuse issues,” Mull said.

In addition to those specialty courts, he contributes success to making sure those criminals that are convicted serve out their sentences.

