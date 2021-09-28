Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Louisville violent crime on the rise year to year, decline for southern Indiana, according to report

By Ken Baker
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New violent crime numbers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation sheds light on how local crime numbers compare from previous years.

FBI’s report confirms that violent crime in Louisville has been on a steep incline since 2018. There were 5,707 reported violent crimes in 2020.

(Story continues below)

FBI’s report confirms that violent crime in Louisville has been on a steep incline since 2018.
FBI’s report confirms that violent crime in Louisville has been on a steep incline since 2018.(WAVE 3 News/FBI)

Krista Gwynn’s son and daughter are two of the violent crime victims highlighted in the FBI report.

“December 19, 2019, my son was gunned down on 43rd and Market,” Gwynn said.

Her son, 19-year-old Christian, didn’t survive. It took nearly 500 days to net an arrest.

In a separate shooting, her daughter was hit with a bullet and survived. The shooter has yet to be caught.

“Now you have mothers on here saying the same thing I’ve been saying for years, if you see something, say something,” Gwynn said.

The Gwynn family said speaking up is one major way to stop these numbers from climbing.

One of the reasons their son’s alleged shooter is now behind bars is because they said they have been vocal about his murder.

Just a stones throw away in places like Clarksville, folks living there can breathe a little easier as the FBI is reporting violent crimes trending down.

(Story continues below)

Just a stones throw away in places like Clarksville, folks living there can breathe a little...
Just a stones throw away in places like Clarksville, folks living there can breathe a little easier as the FBI is reporting violent crimes trending down.(WAVE 3 News/FBI)

“You come here and commit a crime repeatedly, we are going to do everything we can to see that you are incarcerated and off the street,” Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said.

There has been an intentional focus on eliminating violent crime and stopping it at the root.

“Indiana is a big user of specialty court, we have courts that try to address substance abuse issues,” Mull said.

In addition to those specialty courts, he contributes success to making sure those criminals that are convicted serve out their sentences.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic in both directions of Interstate 65 was brought to a standstill in Bullitt County...
1 dead in 7 vehicle crash on I-65 in Bullitt County
The 26-year-old man who was shot and killed on the Watterson Expressway last week was a JCPS...
JCPS bus driver killed on Watterson Expressway was engaged, expecting a child
A man's body was found around 10:45 a.m. on Woodbourne Avenue, which is right off Bardstown...
Highlands murder investigation underway after man found dead near Bardstown Road
A deputy coroner for Meade County identified Meaghan Dunn, 26, of Vine Grove, as the woman who...
‘Our hearts are hurting’: 26-year-old woman killed in Meade County identified
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs

Latest News

JCPS Superintendent pushes back on resource officers in schools
Pollio: JCPS school resource officers won’t fix Louisville’s youth violence issue
If you ever visit the Sacras’ house in Shelby County, you would think they’re getting a new...
Veteran family in the ‘hole’ $75,000 following failed construction project
Tyree Smith's Eastern High School teacher said his smile and positive energy will be...
Tyree Smith’s teacher says ‘overwhelming sadness’ has fallen over Eastern HS after his death
A Jefferson County Public School student was found with a gun at a middle school campus on...
JCPS: Student found with gun at Lassiter Middle School