Louisville’s roller coaster COVID-19 numbers take downward trend

While Louisville Metro's COVID-19 numbers are down over 1,000 cases from one week ago, Dr....
While Louisville Metro's COVID-19 numbers are down over 1,000 cases from one week ago, Dr. Sarah Moyer says it will take more vaccinations and more mask wearing for the trend to continue.(Source: Louisville Metro Government)
By Sean Baute
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID-19 numbers are on the decline in Louisville, for now.

Just shy of 2,600 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jefferson County over the course of the last week. While that mirrors some numbers from before vaccines were widely available, there is a positive trend. The numbers are going down.

“Downward is encouraging,” said Dr. Sarah Moyer, Louisville Metro’s Chief Health Strategist. “It means more people are wearing masks and staying home when they’re sick, but it also means Delta is still looking for everyone it has not found yet.”

Dr. Sarah Moyer, Louisville Metro's Chief Health Strategist.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, Louisville Metro's Chief Health Strategist.(Source: Louisville Metro Government)

Moyer added that the trend can continue. Already down over 1,000 cases from one week ago (3,700), Moyer is sharing the same message she has for months, that it will take more vaccinations - and more mask wearing. Moyer cited a new study that proves how effective masks are, especially in school.

“Schools that did not have mask requirements to start the school year were three and a half times more likely to have an outbreak compared to schools that started the year with a mask requirement,” Moyer said, “so thank you to all the schools in Jefferson County that did start the year with that requirement that is helping getting our numbers down.”

Moyer said another big factor in why more people are taking precautions, like wearing masks or getting vaccinated, is to avoid being another victim of the Delta variant.

