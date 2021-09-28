Support Local Businesses
Man critical after Oleanda Ave. shooting

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the 1500 block of Oleanda Ave. on Sept. 28, 2021.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 1500 block of Oleanda Ave.

Louisville Metro police found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is being treated at UofL Health - University Hospital. LMPD says he is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All call are anonymous.

