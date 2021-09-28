Man critical after Oleanda Ave. shooting
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 1500 block of Oleanda Ave.
Louisville Metro police found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is being treated at UofL Health - University Hospital. LMPD says he is in critical condition.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All call are anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.