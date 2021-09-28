Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man found dead by LMPD officers; investigation underway

Officers found a person dead on Parthenia Avenue while investigating a shooting report on...
Officers found a person dead on Parthenia Avenue while investigating a shooting report on Georgetown Place, which is close to the Carpenter Apartments, a Metrosafe spokesperson said.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found dead by Louisville Metro Police Department officers around 5 p.m. Tuesday in west Louisville as they worked to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers found him on Parthenia Avenue while responding to a call about a shooting one block away on Georgetown Place, which is near the Carpenter Apartments, a Metrosafe spokesperson said.

LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said investigators are working to find out how the man died.

The victim’s identity has not been revealed, nor has any potential suspect information.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give any information to investigators.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic in both directions of Interstate 65 was brought to a standstill in Bullitt County...
1 dead in 7 vehicle crash on I-65 in Bullitt County
The 26-year-old man who was shot and killed on the Watterson Expressway last week was a JCPS...
JCPS bus driver killed on Watterson Expressway was engaged, expecting a child
A man's body was found around 10:45 a.m. on Woodbourne Avenue, which is right off Bardstown...
Highlands murder investigation underway after man found dead near Bardstown Road
A deputy coroner for Meade County identified Meaghan Dunn, 26, of Vine Grove, as the woman who...
‘Our hearts are hurting’: 26-year-old woman killed in Meade County identified
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs

Latest News

Tyree Smith's Eastern High School teacher said his smile and positive energy will be...
Tyree Smith’s teacher says ‘overwhelming sadness’ has fallen over Eastern HS after his death
A Jefferson County Public School student was found with a gun at a middle school campus on...
JCPS: Student found with gun at Lassiter Middle School
Doctors with Norton Healthcare say vaccination against COVID-19 is key to avoid potential...
“Vaccination is key” Norton Healthcare cardiologist urges COVID vaccination for people with heart conditions
Maintenance work to upgrade lighting in the Cochran Hill tunnels on I-64 East and West have...
Cochran Hill tunnel maintenance completed ahead of schedule