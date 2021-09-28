Man found dead by LMPD officers; investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found dead by Louisville Metro Police Department officers around 5 p.m. Tuesday in west Louisville as they worked to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers found him on Parthenia Avenue while responding to a call about a shooting one block away on Georgetown Place, which is near the Carpenter Apartments, a Metrosafe spokesperson said.

LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said investigators are working to find out how the man died.

The victim’s identity has not been revealed, nor has any potential suspect information.

