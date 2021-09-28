Norton Healthcare cardiologist urges COVID vaccine for people with heart conditions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As more people survive COVID-19, health providers are concerned about the potential long-term impacts the virus can have on the body.

Norton Healthcare Heart and Vascular Institute specialists are looking specifically at the impact the virus can have on people with heart conditions.

On Tuesday, specialists answered the public’s questions about those potential issues during a free virtual educational program.

Doctors said the best way to prevent issues and avoid serious illnesses from coronavirus is to get vaccinated.

“Vaccination is key,” Norton Healthcare Heart & Vascular Institute cardiologist Dr. Arpit Agrawal said. “We know the rate of hospitalization and death are significantly lower in patients who are vaccinated. Almost 20 fold lower. Those numbers are amplified in those with pre-existing heart issues.”

Doctors said if you have any questions about how COVID-19 or the COVID-19 vaccine could affect you and your pre-existing condition, you should consult your personal doctor.

