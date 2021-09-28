Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Simone Biles says she should’ve quit gymnastics team before Olympics

United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about...
United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Washington. She recently told New York Magazine she should have realized she was not mentally ready to compete in light of the media frenzy surrounding the Larry Nassar trial.(Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Simone Biles says she should have quit the U.S. Olympics Gymnastics team long before the games in Tokyo.

The 24-year-old gymnastics great shocked many when she abruptly withdrew from most of that competition, citing a case of the “twisties,” where a gymnast loses track of their positioning in mid-air.

She recently told New York Magazine she should have realized she was not mentally ready to compete in light of the media frenzy surrounding the Larry Nassar trial.

Biles said she is one of the more than 100 female athletes Nassar sexually abused while serving as a medical doctor for the sport.

Earlier this month, she testified before a Senate committee that is investigating how the FBI handled the case.

Biles also unexpectedly lost an aunt while in Japan.

She ultimately bounced back during the games and managed to win a bronze medal in the balance beam event.

Biles is currently performing in a gymnastics exhibition called the “Gold Over America Tour.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 26-year-old man who was shot and killed on the Watterson Expressway last week was a JCPS...
JCPS bus driver killed on Watterson Expressway was engaged, expecting a child
A man's body was found around 10:45 a.m. on Woodbourne Avenue, which is right off Bardstown...
Highlands murder investigation underway after man found dead near Bardstown Road
A deputy coroner for Meade County identified Meaghan Dunn, 26, of Vine Grove, as the woman who...
‘Our hearts are hurting’: 26-year-old woman killed in Meade County identified
Traffic in both directions of Interstate 65 was brought to a standstill in Bullitt County...
1 dead in 7 vehicle crash on I-65 in Bullitt County
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs

Latest News

Pfizer said it plans to ask for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Pfizer submits data on children’s vaccine
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin,...
Pentagon chief defends execution of final airlift from Kabul
Traffic in both directions of Interstate 65 was brought to a standstill in Bullitt County...
1 dead in 7 vehicle crash on I-65 in Bullitt County
Monday night, September 27, 2021
Monday night, September 27, 2021