Train vs. semi crash reported in Shepherdsville

Hours after a deadly crash on Interstate 65 brought traffic to a standstill in Shepherdsville,...
Hours after a deadly crash on Interstate 65 brought traffic to a standstill in Shepherdsville, emergency crews have now responded to a collision involving a train and a tractor trailer.(Source: Raycom)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hours after a deadly crash on Interstate 65 brought traffic to a standstill in Shepherdsville, emergency crews have now responded to a collision involving a train and a tractor trailer.

The first crash happened just before 6 a..m. near the Cedar Grove exit, where one person was killed.

Then, at about 9:30 a.m., officials alerted media to the second collision not far away on Highway 44 East. Fortunately, nobody was injured when the train and tractor trailer collided,

The eastbound lanes of Highway 44 into Shepherdsville are expected to be shut down indefinitely, WAVE 3 News has learned.

This story will be updated.

