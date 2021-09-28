UPDATE: 1 dead in Bullitt County multi-vehicle crash on I-65
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Interstate 65 is expected to remain closed for several hours in both directions after a deadly multi-vehicle crash that involves commercial vehicles.
Shepherdsville police says one person was killed in crash which happened at 5:48 a.m. near the Cedar Grove Road interchange.
Police have released no details about the crash.
This story will be updated.
