UPDATE: 1 dead in Bullitt County multi-vehicle crash on I-65

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Interstate 65 is expected to remain closed for several hours in both directions after a deadly multi-vehicle crash that involves commercial vehicles.

Shepherdsville police says one person was killed in crash which happened at 5:48 a.m. near the Cedar Grove Road interchange.

Police have released no details about the crash.

This story will be updated.

