“Vaccination is key” Norton Healthcare cardiologist urges COVID vaccination for people with heart conditions

Doctors with Norton Healthcare say vaccination against COVID-19 is key to avoid potential long-term issues in patients with pre-existing conditions.(Live 5 News)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As more people survive COVID-19, health providers are concerned about the potential long-term impacts the virus can have on the body.

Norton Healthcare Heart & Vascular Institute specialists are looking specifically at the impact the virus can have on people with heart conditions.

Tuesday, specialists answered the public’s questions about those potential issues during a free virtual educational program.

Doctors still say the best way to prevent issues is to avoid serious illnesses from Coronavirus by getting fully vaccinated.

“Vaccination is key.” said Dr. Arpit Agrawal, a cardiologist with the Norton Healthcare Heart & Vascular Institute “We know the rate of hospitalization and death are significantly lower in patients who are vaccinated. Almost 20 fold lower. Those numbers are amplified in those with pre-existing heart issues.”

Doctors do say if you have any questions about how COVID-19 or the COVID-19 vaccine could affect you and your pre-existing condition, you should consult your personal doctor.

