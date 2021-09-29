97% of Metro Corrections union members vote ‘no confidence’ in LMDC director

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Corrections Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 77 members have voted ‘no confidence’ in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Director Dwayne Clark.

Rather than allow Clark to resign, the union wants he and his administration fired, FOP President Daniel Johnson said.

According to union members, Clark has ignored the well-being of LMDC employees and inmates and disregards any complaints regarding harassment by someone on his management team. Clark has also not tried to hire or retain jail staff, and the jail is overcrowded and dirty.

The voting was broken down as follows:

Union members who believe staff and inmates at LMDC are in a safe environment: 1-Yes, 222-No

Union members who believe there is sufficient staff to manage the working environment and complete necessary job tasks at LMDC: 3-Yes, 219-No

Union members who are actively seeking other employment options: 131-Yes, 90-No

Union members who have confidence in Clark and his administration: 6-Yes, 216-No

With the way things are now under Clark, Johnson said his officers can’t accomplish all the things that should be happening at the jail.

“The point of corrections is to reform individuals and put them on a pathway so they don’t repeat the same offense, whether that’s finding them housing, a job, getting some type of drug treatment program,” Johnson said. “None of that stuff is happening right now. When people are getting released, they’re going right back to the same situations they were in before to repeat the same crimes over and that doesn’t do the community any justice.”

LMDC employees are requesting a meeting with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and resolve the allegations against Clark and his team, as well as ask the mayor to approve purchasing ballistic vests for LMDC employees. They also want pay raises.

Johnson said he plans to address Metro Council’s Public Safety Committee at a meeting next week.

