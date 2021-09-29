Abortion rights protesters rally inside Ohio Statehouse

Support Local Businesses
Abortion rights protesters rally outside the Senate chamber in the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. A few protesters also made it inside the Senate chamber, where lawmakers had just adjourned their session. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)(Andrew Welsh-Huggins | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — More than 100 abortion rights protesters have rallied inside the Ohio Statehouse and briefly entered the Senate chamber.

The protesters chanted and carried signs, first outside the Statehouse, then in the Rotunda, then in the Senate.

State troopers escorted the protesters from the Senate chamber, where lawmakers had just adjourned their Tuesday session.

Groups organizing the protest included Unite for Reproductive and Gender Equity, the Ohio Women’s Alliance, and Planned Parenthood.

The protest came a day before the Senate Health Committee was scheduled to hear a bill that would ban abortions in Ohio in the event of a U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

