Car wedged under semi during crash on Bells Lane

The driver of an SUV was not seriously hurt and is expected to recover after a crash with a...
The driver of an SUV was not seriously hurt and is expected to recover after a crash with a semi on Bells Lane on Sept. 29.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No one was seriously hurt in a crash that happened Wednesday afternoon on the Watterson Expressway-Bells Lane ramp.

An SUV was hit by a semi-truck and ended up wedged under it as the truck came down the Watterson ramp around 1:30 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Aaron Ellis.

The driver of the SUV was not seriously hurt and is expected to recover.

LMPD is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

