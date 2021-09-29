Car wedged under semi during crash on Bells Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No one was seriously hurt in a crash that happened Wednesday afternoon on the Watterson Expressway-Bells Lane ramp.

An SUV was hit by a semi-truck and ended up wedged under it as the truck came down the Watterson ramp around 1:30 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Aaron Ellis.

The driver of the SUV was not seriously hurt and is expected to recover.

LMPD is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.