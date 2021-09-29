Support Local Businesses
Charges dismissed, UK football players cleared to play against #10 Florida on Saturday

Charges dismissed against six UK football players
Charges dismissed against six UK football players
By Kent Taylor
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WAVE) - Six University of Kentucky football players charged with burglary stemming from a fight in March of 2021, had those charges dismissed by a Fayette County grand jury on Tuesday.

The players: Vito Tisdale, RJ Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andreu Phillips, Earnest Sanders and Joel Williams all returned to practice last week and have been cleared to play this Saturday against #10 Florida.

A wanton endangerment charge against Tisdale was also dismissed.

“I just believed in the players, I really did,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said after practice on Tuesday. " There are times, when, and you know that, I mean we’re gonna try to always do what’s right and what’s best, but we’re gonna always go with the facts. I appreciate the university, Dr. Capiluto, Mitch Barnhart, we stuck by our players, because we believed in them and we believed at the end of this process that they would be exonerated, and they were.”

Stoops said the reinstatements will have an impact on his 4-0 team.

“Six guys who are going to contribute in some way, certainly in the secondary, we needed those guys,” he said. “Special teams, there are four of them that are big factors in special teams as well, so it’ll be good to have them back.”

The Cats and Gators kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Kroger Field.

