Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Elderly Illinois man bit by bat, dies of rabies in first reported case since 1954

Hoary bats are the largest species of bats found in Wisconsin.
Hoary bats are the largest species of bats found in Wisconsin.(Heather Kaarakka, Wisconsin DNR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - An 80-year-old Lake County man, who was bit by a bat as he slept, dies of rabies. It’s Illinois’ first reported rabies case since 1954.

Leaders with the Illinois Department of Public Health say immediately after the bite, the doctors told the man he needed post-exposure treatment, but he refused. A month later, the victim showed signs of rabies infection, including neck pain, headache, finger numbness, difficulty speaking and uncontrolled arm movements.

People who had contact with secretions from the man were assessed and given rabies preventive treatment.

“Rabies has the highest mortality rate of any disease,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “However, there is a life-saving treatment for individuals who quickly seek care after being exposed to an animal with rabies.”

Cases of human rabies in the United States are rare with only one to three reported each year. Rabies exposures are more common with an estimated 60,000 Americans receiving the post-exposure vaccination series each year.

Rabies attacks a person’s central nervous system. Without preventive treatment, the infection is typically fatal.

More information about rabies and how to keep bats out of your home can be found on the IDPH website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Cole McCarty, who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead by Harrison County...
Missing 14-year-old from Corydon found dead near wooded area, sheriff’s office confirms
The driver of an SUV was not seriously hurt and is expected to recover after a crash with a...
Car wedged under semi during crash on Bells Lane
Officers found a person dead on Parthenia Avenue while investigating a shooting report on...
Man found dead by LMPD officers; investigation underway
If you ever visit the Sacras’ house in Shelby County, you would think they’re getting a new...
Veteran family in the ‘hole’ $75,000 following failed construction project
Two people, including an on-duty LMPD officer, were injured in a crash overnight.
LMPD officer among 2 injured in overnight crash

Latest News

A Chevrolet Bolt charging at the Norton Commons YMCA in Louisville Kentucky, Sept. 29, 2021.
Kentucky off to an electric start in anticipation of Ford’s EV battery plants
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer
Metro Council pens letter to Fischer urging action be taken on Louisville’s rising crime
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line to give information on a crime to investigators at (502)...
Victim rushed to hospital after Taylor Boulevard shooting
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Indiana Department of Health testing clinic
Indiana COVID cases drop for 3rd straight week