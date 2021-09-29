Support Local Businesses
Fields across the Commonwealth lit in remembrance of legendary Eastern Kentucky football coach

After the death of head football coach Jim Matney, the community came together at the Johnson Central Football Field to turn on the lights to pay their respects and celebrate the life and legacy of their beloved coach.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Players, coaches, students, faculty, staff, and community members came together at Johnson Central High School’s football field on Tuesday, Sep. 28 in remembrance of head football coach Jim Matney, who died earlier that same day due to complications of COVID-19.

As the sun set, the lights turned on like many Friday nights at Johnson Central, but this time in remembrance of the man who coached their team for nearly 20 years.

“Coach Matney is a one of a kind, you know? I mean, you can’t beat it,” said senior tackle and UK commit Grant Bingham. “I’m blessed to be here and play all four years and just have him to get me where I’m going now and then just to coach all of my other teammates.”

Fields across the Commonwealth were lit in remembrance of Coach Matney. Fields of rival high schools, NCAA colleges, and everything in between.

“Coach Matney is a pillar in this community,” said Johnson Central running back and defensive back coach Blake Gamble. “I think his legacy will live on forever.”

Other high school and middle school football fields lit in remembrance included Greenup County High School, Clay County High School, Christian Academy of Louisville, George Rogers Clark High School, Eastern High School, Tate’s Creek High School, McCracken County High School, Southern Pulaski Middle School, Raceland High School, Fredrick Douglass High School, Garrard County High School, East Carter High School, Great Crossing High School, Bath County High School, Lexington Catholic High School, and Boyle County High School.

After the loss of Coach Matney, the players at Johnson Central are now playing each game in his honor.

“We just gotta come out Friday night and every other Friday and win games for him,” said Bingham. “That’s what he would want us to do and that’s the only thing we can do and just try to get through this, you know?”

Coaches and community members are also supporting the players and the family of Coach Matney and, according to Coach Gamble, sending prayers their way.

“We’re just gonna have to lean on each other. That’s something that we expressed to every kid and we tried to stress it as much as we could,” said Coach Gamble. “We’re gonna be here for them as much as we can possibly be. Anytime, day or night, they need somebody to talk to we’re gonna be there for them and I think as a staff, really as a community, we’re gonna have to go into it with that same mindset.”

Johnson Central is scheduled to play Clay County High School on Friday, Oct. 1. Coach Gamble said the first game after losing Coach Matney would be emotional for the entire community.

