Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Another sunny and warm day

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • RAIN CHANCES: Increase over the upcoming weekend
  • COOLER TEMPERATURES: Highs in the 70s return next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine across the region today until clouds roll in from the west this afternoon. Despite these clouds, temperatures still look to climb into the 80s.

Tonight will be another mild night with lows in the 50s and low 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight.

Some clouds remain overhead tomorrow as temperatures rise into the low to mid-80s. Skies remain partly cloudy Thursday night as we slide into the 50s for overnight lows.

Weekend rain chances have begun to increase, the highest chances on Sunday for now. We’ll watch the trends carefully.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Wednesday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday midday, Sept. 29, 2021

Most Read

Traffic in both directions of Interstate 65 was brought to a standstill in Bullitt County...
1 dead in 7 vehicle crash on I-65 in Bullitt County
Officers found a person dead on Parthenia Avenue while investigating a shooting report on...
Man found dead by LMPD officers; investigation underway
Hours after a deadly crash on Interstate 65 brought traffic to a standstill in Shepherdsville,...
Train vs. semi crash in Shepherdsville causes roadway standstills
Jacob Cole McCarty, who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead by Harrison County...
Missing 14-year-old from Corydon found dead near wooded area, sheriff’s office confirms
A man's body was found around 10:45 a.m. on Woodbourne Avenue, which is right off Bardstown...
Highlands murder investigation underway after man found dead near Bardstown Road

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Wednesday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday midday, Sept. 29, 2021
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/29
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/29
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/29
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/27