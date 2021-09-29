FORECAST: Another sunny and warm day

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Increase over the upcoming weekend

COOLER TEMPERATURES: Highs in the 70s return next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine across the region today until clouds roll in from the west this afternoon. Despite these clouds, temperatures still look to climb into the 80s.

Tonight will be another mild night with lows in the 50s and low 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight.

Some clouds remain overhead tomorrow as temperatures rise into the low to mid-80s. Skies remain partly cloudy Thursday night as we slide into the 50s for overnight lows.

Weekend rain chances have begun to increase, the highest chances on Sunday for now. We’ll watch the trends carefully.

