FORECAST: More clouds will result in slightly cooler temperatures

By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Mild overnight
  • Warm but not as warm to end the week as clouds increase
  • Scattered rain late Saturday becomes likely Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High clouds have been on the increase. Temperatures stay mild with overnight lows in the 60s.

The warm weather continues on Wednesday with more cloud cover expected it won’t be as warm as the past couple of days. Temperatures still push above normal with highs in the low to mid 80s.

We’ll keep the clouds around Thursday night, but temperatures will drop a little lower than previous nights.

For Friday, additional high, thin clouds will filter in but it’ll stay dry. We’ll call it a mostly cloudy day with highs in the 80s.

As clouds increase later this week rain chances will also be going up. Scattered showers look possible later in the day Saturday (increasing from west to east), while Sunday still holds the greatest rain chances with showers and thunderstorms likely. Plan accordingly with so many weekend events taking place this first weekend of October!

