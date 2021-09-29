FORECAST: Some fog early, then back to sunshine and warm temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES

FOG: Possible this AM near/south of a boundary that will line up near I-64

RAIN CHANCES: increase over the upcoming weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some patchy fog this morning, then lots of sun until later this afternoon when some clouds will roll in from the west. It will still end up being another very warm day in the area.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies at times tonight with temperatures dropping slightly compared to previous nights.

Passing clouds at times and warm on Thursday. However, temperatures should ease down a few degrees.

A few clouds from time to time Thursday night with lows in the 50s.

Rain chances toward the weekend have started to increase a bit more. The focus is still on Sunday over Saturday at this point. We’ll watch it carefully!

