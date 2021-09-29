FORECAST: Tracking weekend rain chances

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mild overnight

Warm, but not as warm to end the week as clouds increase

Scattered rain late Saturday becomes likely Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase overnight, keeping temperatures fairly warm for this time of year.

Expect to wake up to lows in the 60s Thursday morning with a few patches of fog in valleys and near bodies of water. Thursday continues the trend of dry, warm weather but with a few more clouds in the sky during the day. Highs will be in the 80s once again.

We’ll keep the clouds around Thursday night, but temperatures will drop a little lower than previous nights.

For Friday, additional high, thin clouds will filter in but it’ll stay dry. We’ll call it a mostly cloudy day with highs in the 80s.

As clouds increase later this week rain chances will also be going up. Scattered showers look possible later in the day Saturday (increasing from west to east), while Sunday still holds the greatest rain chances with showers and thunderstorms likely. Plan accordingly with so many weekend events taking place this first weekend of October!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.