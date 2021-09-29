Support Local Businesses
Glendale traffic improvements planned ahead of new Ford plant project

By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County is preparing for increased traffic when the new Ford plant begins production in 2025.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet already has plans to keep up with the massive development. The Exit 86 interchange of Interstate 65 will be rebuilt in handle more traffic.

The I-65 overpass will be relocated a few hundred yards south of the current bridge with a Single Point Urban Interchange design. Planning for the change started in 2002. It is expected to be part of the 2022-2023 highway plan.

The area is already busy for truckers. Jack Hill works at a truck stop there, and he said he worries construction and increased traffic will create dangerous situations for truckers.

Debby Couch lives a few miles down the road in Historic Downtown Glendale. She said traffic is already a concern because people walk a lot in the area.

Couch is optimistic though. She hopes the traffic will bring more opportunities.

“The biggest improvement that I would love to see is a grocery store on this end of the county,” she said. “I think it would do well!”

The electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will be built in Glendale and is scheduled to begin production in 2025, according to Ford.

