Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/29

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Quite warm again today but the air will be drier...so not as muggy out.

This means it will be a cooler tonight as well.

In fact, even high temperatures will start easing back down the next couple of days.

Then we get into the weekend setup which will feature some rain. Chances start Saturday but ramp up on Sunday and could last into a good chunk of next week.

The video will have the latest!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

