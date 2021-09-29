Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Heaven Hill strike enters third week as union claims negotiations stalled

Members of UFCW Local 23D took to the picket lines Sept. 11 after failing to reach a contract...
Members of UFCW Local 23D took to the picket lines Sept. 11 after failing to reach a contract with Heaven Hill Distilleries.(Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 400 Heaven Hill workers are still on strike as an agreement between the union and the Bardstown distillery has not been reached.

United Food and Commercial Workers have worked to approve a new five-year contract with Heaven Hill that would allow fair pay and scheduling.

A federal negotiator urged for the company and the union to continue negotiations on Sept. 29, but UFCW said Heaven Hill has “refused to return to the table,” according to a release.

Before the strike, a contract was presented to members of UFCW 23D that the union said would remove a cap on health insurance premium increases, cut overtime and reduce pay.

The contract was rejected and union workers began picketing on Sept. 11.

“Our first priority is delivering a strong contract for these Kentucky workers,” UFCW Local 23D President Matt Aubrey said in a statement. “We are calling on Heaven Hill to work together with us now to help end this strike and make the critical investments needed to support good Kentucky jobs and keep our economy and community strong.”

Heaven Hill brand spokesman Josh Hafer provided the following statement to WAVE 3 News Tuesday night:

“Monday was the start of an ongoing dialogue with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 23D. We will continue to work collaboratively with their leadership toward ratification of an industry-leading employment contract.”

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic in both directions of Interstate 65 was brought to a standstill in Bullitt County...
1 dead in 7 vehicle crash on I-65 in Bullitt County
The 26-year-old man who was shot and killed on the Watterson Expressway last week was a JCPS...
JCPS bus driver killed on Watterson Expressway was engaged, expecting a child
A man's body was found around 10:45 a.m. on Woodbourne Avenue, which is right off Bardstown...
Highlands murder investigation underway after man found dead near Bardstown Road
A deputy coroner for Meade County identified Meaghan Dunn, 26, of Vine Grove, as the woman who...
‘Our hearts are hurting’: 26-year-old woman killed in Meade County identified
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs

Latest News

Doctors with Norton Healthcare say vaccination against COVID-19 is key to avoid potential...
Norton Healthcare cardiologist urges COVID vaccine for people with heart conditions
Bardstown Police Department’s newest K9 is now named Ellie, after Bardstown Police officer...
New Bardstown Police K9 named after fallen officer Jason Ellis
Over 30,000 people all in one place, coming together all for the love of rock music.
Louder Than Life Festival deals with near sold out crowd and COVID protocols
Coronavirus vaccine administered to Amur Tiger, Vikintii at The Louisville Zoo
Louisville Zoo animals receive COVID-19 vaccine