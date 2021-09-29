Support Local Businesses
Indiana COVID cases drop for 3rd straight week

Indiana Department of Health testing clinic
By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID cases in Indiana have dropped for the third week in a row, inspiring health officials and residents of the state to be optimistic.

The state will update its dashboard daily, Monday through Friday, and the numbers will be reported before 5 p.m.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver gave an update about cases, deaths, and hospitalizations. Box said cases have declined by about 12% in the last two weeks. The positivity rate is also below 10% for the first time in several months.

Box said that more than 95% of COVID-19 patients admitted to Indiana hospitals are unvaccinated, but that COVID hospitalizations are starting to decrease and typically follow the new case trend by about three weeks.

The state also reported about 65 percent of eligible Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

In Indiana, however, some people complain that they’re tired of hearing about COVID-19.

“I think everybody pretty much knows to keep stuff clean, we’re not stupid,” a man named James said. “I went to the hospital myself for a surgery, in the hospital, from my own experience it was missing all the hustle and bustle there at the hospital for all the nonsense they’re telling us about.”

Others, like Xavier Cobb, have seen the cases, hospitalizations, and deaths firsthand.

“I’m in nursing school, so I work in a hospital currently,” Cobb said. “I definitely see the dark side of it. Seeing people on tubes and dying and not coming out of the hospital. I see that all the time.”

Mike Smith said he’s not worried about cases, but he still takes precautions.

“I’m just very conscious of things when I go somewhere,” Smith said. “Put the alcohol on your hands before you go in, put the alcohol on your hands before you go out, don’t touch your face, don’t touch any sensitive membranes where it can go in. Keep yourself protected.”

