JCPS scored below state averages during pandemic; Pollio calls testing a ‘terrible decision’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Report Card test scores released by the Kentucky Department of Education have uncovered how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted some Jefferson County Public School students.

JCPS students in elementary, middle and high school levels scored below state averages in reading, writing and math, according to this year’s standardized test scores.

For example, 68% of JCPS elementary students tested below proficient levels in reading, compared to the state’s overall 60%. The learning gap is even larger in mathematics where 82% of the district’s elementary students tested below proficient levels, compared to the state’s 68%.

Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass said the scores are disappointing but not surprising, considering the pandemic’s impact.

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio called KDE’s choice to continue testing after all the obstacles students faced with online learning and quarantines a “terrible decision.” He added this year’s scores should only be used as a way to find the learning gaps created by the pandemic, and not as a way to blame school districts and teachers for students’ performances.

“Some of our kids, we’re going to have to provide intensive support to get them back to where they were, and that is the crisis in education,” Pollio said. “But we were told that these scores would be used for that and not an accountability weapon. So, I really hope you all follow through with that and our community follows through with that, not for my sake, not for anybody’s, but for our children being labeled something that I don’t think they should be.”

Pollio told reporters during a press conference that comparing this year’s scores to year’s past would be inappropriate considering the challenges students faced while learning during the pandemic.

Steve Ullum’s daughter, who transferred to private school this school year after completing fifth grade at JCPS, is suffering some of the consequences, according to her father. Ullum didn’t realize how far behind she was until he saw her struggling, and her teachers mentioned it to him.

“They made the comment that they’re seeing a lot of students, and they have for a number of years, coming from JCPS, similar age group as my daughter, who are falling way behind in grammar specifically,” Ullum said. “I think (the scores) show that the system (NTI) they put together does not work, I think it proves that all kids do not learn the same way; I think it proves that there needs to be a standardization of expectations.”

Ullum added NTI wasn’t catered differently for the different age groups, and younger students struggled the most, hence the test scores showing elementary students suffered the largest learning gap.

While Ullum’s daughter plays catch up in private school, he shared some advice for concerned JCPS parents.

“I think these past couple years or year and a half has taught us that we need to be more involved,” he said. “Parents need to know what’s being taught, they need to know how it’s being taught, they need to be involved with their teachers, involved with their school administrators, they need to show up to board meetings; they need to vocalize their concerns.”

Pollio listed several methods JCPS plans to implement to help struggling students improve, including extending learning time, adding a significant number of summer and after school learning opportunities, organizing community hubs, improving resources in high poverty schools, enhancing workforce and leadership development, and working to avoid quarantines, all of which will be funded through stimulus dollars.

KDE applied for and received a federal accountability waiver, so school accountability indicators and ratings are not included in the 2020-2021 reporting.

To view all standardized test scores for JCPS and other districts, click here.

