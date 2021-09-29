Kentucky Exposition Center expecting thousands of visitors for Utility Expo 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Utility Expo is back at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

It’s a chance for tradesmen and women across the country to learn about the latest and greatest technology in their fields.

Following record-breaking attendance in 2019, exhibitors were eager to return, but the ongoing pandemic forced some changes.

Still, though, attendees were excited to be back.

“You kind of get stuck in a rut doing the same thing,” said Chris Cooper, who is in charge of purchasing for an electric company in Tennessee, “so it’s nice to come see new stuff.”

The Utility Expo is now 85 percent outdoors, a change of pace from years past.

Cooper said he hopes having the event in person, albeit abnormally, is a sign of better things to come.

“When I see all these (trucks), I’m like, ‘Where’s all my trucks on back order?’” he said. “It takes over 50 weeks to get a bucket truck. Some of them are on out into 2023.”

Cooper added that he’s hoping to just learn more about what’s causing the problems.

“It’s good to network with the manufacturers, the factories, the people you deal with on a day-to-day basis,” he said, “and get a real idea of when these supply-chain issues (are) going to stop.”

The Utility Expo covers 1.4 million square feet and brings in an estimated $17 million of economic activity.

It’s a biennial event, expected to return in 2023.

